Vericel Corporation to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Vericel Corporation will report Q4 and full-year 2024 results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Vericel Corporation, a leader in advanced therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care, announced it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025. The company's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business highlights. Investors can access the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of Vericel's website, with a replay available until February 27, 2026. Vericel specializes in innovative cell therapies and biologics, marketing products like MACI® for cartilage repair and Epicel® for skin replacement in burn patients, and holds an exclusive North American license for NexoBrid® for burn treatment.

Announcement of fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and accountability to shareholders.

Management's conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company's performance and future strategies.

Vericel's product portfolio, including MACI®, Epicel®, and NexoBrid®, reinforces its position as a leader in advanced therapies in its market sectors.

Availability of a replay for the webcast shows commitment to investor engagement and accessibility of important information.

Vericel's announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate concern over transparency, as it may suggest the company is facing challenges that require a detailed disclosure of its financial performance.



The lack of specific financial guidance or projections for the upcoming quarter may raise red flags among investors about the company's future growth and stability.



The mention of only three products in the release could suggest a limited product portfolio, which may be viewed negatively in a competitive market focused on innovation and expansion.

$VCEL insiders have traded $VCEL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK COLANGELO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 122,500 shares for an estimated $5,682,775 .

. JONATHAN MARK HOPPER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,085,500 .

. STEVEN C GILMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $985,194 .

. ROBERT L MD ZERBE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $587,500 .

. KEVIN F MCLAUGHLIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $388,780

JONATHAN SIEGAL (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,568 shares for an estimated $333,749 .

. PAUL K WOTTON sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $152,672

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VCEL stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that the Company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Vericel’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.





The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at



http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations



. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download the required audio software, if necessary. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website.





To participate by telephone, please



register here



to receive dial-in details and your personal passcode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vericel website until February 27, 2026.







About Vericel Corporation







Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit



www.vcel.com



.





Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2025 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.







Investor Contact:







Eric Burns





ir@vcel.com





+1 (734) 418-4411



