Vericel Corporation Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Vericel Corporation (VCEL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.24 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $19.81 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to $92.92 million from $75.38 million last year.

Vericel Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

