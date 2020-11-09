Vericel Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 18% to US$22.48 following its latest third-quarter results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.1% to hit US$32m. Vericel also reported a statutory profit of US$0.08, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:VCEL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Vericel's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$158.2m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 7,220% to US$0.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$161.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.30 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 5.6% to US$29.25, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vericel at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$26.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Vericel's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 34% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Vericel is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Vericel analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Vericel , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

