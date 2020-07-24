Vericel Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VCEL

In trading on Friday, shares of Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.27, changing hands as low as $14.93 per share. Vericel Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCEL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.78 per share, with $19.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.