VERI Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Veritone, Inc. VERI will release fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 26, after market close.

VERI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 0.9%.

Veritone, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Veritone, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Veritone, Inc. Quote

Veritone’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $35.7 million. The figure is expected to rise 59.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

For the Software Products & Services segment, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $29.5 million, suggesting a 90% year-over-year surge. This whopping growth is expected to have been driven by the Commercial Enterprise, led by Veritone Data Refinery, launched in the fourth quarter of 2024. Growth is likely to have been attributed to the Public Sector, fueled by the rollout of larger deals executed in the first half of 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Managed Services is pinned at $6.2 million. The metric is expected to dip 10% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Decline in VeriAds Services is anticipated to have resulted in the detriment of this segment’s revenues.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is at 6 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Despite downside anticipation, high-margin expansion across the Software Products & Services segment is likely to have narrowed the losses.

What Our Model Says About VERI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Veritone this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VERI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted EPS (adjusting 55 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.07 surpassed the consensus mark by 3.9%. The metric grew 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 3% and rose 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Fiserv, Inc. FISV posted mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results.

FISV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7% but declined 20.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1% and dipped 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.