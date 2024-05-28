Vergnet Expands Renewable Energy Reach in Switzerland

Vergnet S.A. (FR:ALVER) has released an update.

Vergnet S.A. has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Vertéole Suisse SA to expand its renewable energy solutions into the Swiss market. The partnership will leverage Vertéole’s local expertise to distribute Vergnet’s innovative wind, solar, and hybrid technologies, aiming to meet the growing energy needs in Switzerland. This strategic move aligns with both companies’ commitment to promoting sustainable energy and reducing carbon emissions.

