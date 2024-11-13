News & Insights

Vergnet Expands in Eastern Europe with Bulgarian Partnership

November 13, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Vergnet S.A. (FR:ALVER) has released an update.

Vergnet S.A., a French renewable energy company, is expanding its presence in Eastern Europe through a new distribution agreement in Bulgaria, aiming to address the region’s growing renewable energy needs. This partnership will enable Vergnet to provide tailored energy solutions and support Bulgaria’s energy transition while enhancing its market reach in neighboring countries.

