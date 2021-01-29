VEREIT's Series F Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $25.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.33% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VER.PRF was trading at a 3.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.04% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VER.PRF shares, versus VER:

Below is a dividend history chart for VER.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VER) are down about 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.