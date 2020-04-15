VEREIT's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.6752), with shares changing hands as low as $23.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VER.PRF was trading at a 3.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 31.43% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VER.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VER) are down about 8.5%.

