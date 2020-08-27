Markets
VEREIT Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/31/20, VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1396, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of VER.PRF's recent share price of $25.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of VER.PRF to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when VER.PRF shares open for trading on 8/31/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.62%, which compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VER.PRF shares, versus VER:

Below is a dividend history chart for VER.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1396 on VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, VEREIT Inc's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: VER.PRF) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VER) are up about 1.6%.

