VEREIT Inc. (VER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.2% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.33, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VER was $6.33, representing a -37.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.18 and a 78.06% increase over the 52 week low of $3.56.

VER is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.6. Zacks Investment Research reports VER's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.58%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VER as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 3.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VER at 9.19%.

