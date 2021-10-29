VEREIT Inc. (VER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.154 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.53, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VER was $51.53, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.53 and a 71.48% increase over the 52 week low of $30.05.

VER is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports VER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.54%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VER as a top-10 holding:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG)

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNRG with an increase of 6.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VER at 6.69%.

