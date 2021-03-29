VEREIT Inc. (VER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.462 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VER was $38.53, representing a -5.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.67 and a 102.79% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

VER is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). VER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports VER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.57%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VER as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (YLCO)

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 55.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VER at 8.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.