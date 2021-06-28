VEREIT Inc. (VER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.462 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 500% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.13, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VER was $47.13, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.77 and a 57.89% increase over the 52 week low of $29.85.

VER is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports VER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.09%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VER as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (VER)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (VER)

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (VER)

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (VER)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (VER).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YLCO with an increase of 24.85% over the last 100 days. EWO has the highest percent weighting of VER at 9.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.