VEREIT Inc. (VER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that VER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.18, the dividend yield is 6.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VER was $9.18, representing a -9.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.13 and a 31.14% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

VER is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.43. Zacks Investment Research reports VER's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.63%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VER as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)
  • iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
  • Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 13.78% over the last 100 days. EWO has the highest percent weighting of VER at 6.43%.

