VEREIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VER

In trading on Friday, shares of VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.12, changing hands as low as $9.03 per share. VEREIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VER's low point in its 52 week range is $6.955 per share, with $10.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.