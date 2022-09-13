Markets
Verde Resources Names Jack Wong President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Verde Resources Inc. has appointed Jack Wong as President and CEO, effective Oct 1st 2022. Prior to this, Wong has been serving as the CEO of The Wision Project, a subsidiary which was acquired by Verde in March 2022. Wong also previously worked with Fun Characters International Pte.Ltd., which was then the master licensee for Disney Consumer Products.

"Jack's appointment serves as a 'catalyst' to realize our aspirations of 'Going Green and Beyond', and the board believes he has what it takes - the energy, passion and leadership, to lead Verde to greater heights," said outgoing President Balakrishnan Muthu.

