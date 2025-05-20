Verde And C-Twelve Partner To Commercialize Low-Carbon Asphalt Across U.S.

(RTTNews) - Verde Resources Inc. (VRDR) and Australian firm C-Twelve Pty Ltd (C12) have entered a 10-year exclusive partnership to commercialize low-carbon asphalt technology throughout the United States.

This agreement follows the successful completion of their joint objectives outlined in a term sheet signed in October 2024.

Their collaboration has already shown strong results, with proof-of-concept trials conducted at the NCAT Test Track in Alabama (December 2024 and April 2025). These tests confirmed that asphalt could be produced without burning 95 percent of the fossil fuels typically required, resulting in a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions. The technology also offers a scalable model for engineered carbon removal through Verde's IP, which enables the generation of Carbon Removal Credits, creating both environmental value and a new revenue stream for companies aiming to reduce Scope emissions.

Verde CEO Jack Wong highlighted the rapid progress made with C12, attributing the success of the proof-of-concept to their shared vision. He emphasized the transformative impact of combining C12's innovative technology with Verde's focus on sustainable infrastructure to create practical, future-ready road construction solutions.

Beyond cutting emissions and improving pavement durability, the partnership supports large-scale carbon sequestration and stretches infrastructure budgets by generating Carbon Removal Credits. These credits offer a financial incentive to corporations working toward sustainability goals while supporting the development of green infrastructure.

In April 2025, Verde achieved a world-first by generating biochar-based Carbon Removal Credits from asphalt, certified by Puro.earth, a leading authority in engineered carbon removal. These credits were pre-purchased by a major global financial institution, validating the market's confidence in the technology and its role in the shift toward Net Zero.

C12 CEO Jason Lee expressed enthusiasm about advancing their R&D into commercial use through this partnership. He noted that Verde's expertise and U.S. network position them to drive widespread adoption of the technology and deliver substantial benefits to both infrastructure and the environment.

This initiative challenges the notion that sustainable solutions are costlier, proving instead that eco-friendly road construction can yield economic savings, taxpayer value, and climate-positive outcomes.

Tuesday, VRDR remained unchanged at $0.10 on the OTCQB market.

