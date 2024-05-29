News & Insights

Stocks

Verde Agritech Debuts on OTCQX Market

May 29, 2024 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Verde Agritech (TSE:NPK) has released an update.

Verde Agritech Ltd. has announced the start of trading on the OTCQX Best Market with the ticker symbol ‘VNPKF’, aiming to increase visibility and access for U.S. investors. The company, which continues to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ‘NPK’, is also in the process of securing DTC eligibility to facilitate electronic clearing in the U.S. and other countries. Verde’s focus is on sustainable agriculture and the production of multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers that contribute to environmental sustainability.

For further insights into TSE:NPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.