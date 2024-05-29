Verde Agritech Debuts on OTCQX Market

Verde Agritech (TSE:NPK) has released an update.

Verde Agritech Ltd. has announced the start of trading on the OTCQX Best Market with the ticker symbol ‘VNPKF’, aiming to increase visibility and access for U.S. investors. The company, which continues to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ‘NPK’, is also in the process of securing DTC eligibility to facilitate electronic clearing in the U.S. and other countries. Verde’s focus is on sustainable agriculture and the production of multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers that contribute to environmental sustainability.

For further insights into TSE:NPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.