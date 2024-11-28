News & Insights

Verbrec Ltd Emphasizes Safety and Sector Leadership

November 28, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.

Verbrec Limited, a professional services company operating in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, continues to prioritize safety, achieving zero lost time injuries for the eighth consecutive year. The company focuses on the Energy, Mining, and Infrastructure sectors, aiming to build strong, trust-based relationships with clients. Verbrec has also introduced a comprehensive safety indicators program to maintain its industry-leading health and safety performance.

TipRanks
