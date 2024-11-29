News & Insights

Verbrec Limited Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

November 29, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.

Verbrec Limited, a prominent provider of engineering and technology services across Australia and the Pacific, announced successful outcomes from its 2024 Annual General Meeting. All resolutions, including the re-election of a director and amendments to existing plans, were overwhelmingly approved, reflecting strong shareholder support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

