Verbrec Limited Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

Verbrec Limited, a prominent provider of engineering and technology services across Australia and the Pacific, announced successful outcomes from its 2024 Annual General Meeting. All resolutions, including the re-election of a director and amendments to existing plans, were overwhelmingly approved, reflecting strong shareholder support.

