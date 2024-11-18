News & Insights

Verbrec Limited Highlights Services at Key Investor Events

November 18, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.

Verbrec Limited, a prominent engineering and asset management firm listed on the ASX, recently showcased its capabilities at key financial events, including the Sharewise Webinar Event and the Australian Microcap Investment Conference. The presentations highlighted Verbrec’s extensive services across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, appealing to investors interested in the energy, infrastructure, and mining sectors. Investors can access the event recordings through Verbrec’s website to gain insights into the company’s strategic direction.

