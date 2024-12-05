News & Insights

Verbrec Lands Major Electrical Upgrade Contract

December 05, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.

Verbrec Limited has secured a $4.2 million contract from Flinders Ports to upgrade the electrical and control systems at the M Berth Facility in Port Adelaide. This project, vital for the facility’s bulk liquid customers, marks a significant step in enhancing infrastructure reliability and is scheduled to begin in December 2024. The redevelopment will involve a comprehensive overhaul of electrical and fire control systems, promising improved operations for the foreseeable future.

