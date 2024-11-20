Verbrec Eyes $25M Revenue Boost from Energy Projects

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.
Verbrec Ltd anticipates over $25 million in revenue from new contracts in the gas market transition, including significant projects like New Zealand’s first biogas facility and Australia’s inaugural large-scale carbon capture site. The company is extending its pipeline operations and maintenance contracts and entering new markets, highlighting its strategic focus on renewable gas technologies and sustainable energy solutions. This expansion reinforces Verbrec’s position as a key player in supporting energy transition initiatives across Australia and New Zealand.
