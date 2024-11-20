News & Insights

Stocks

Verbrec Eyes $25M Revenue Boost from Energy Projects

November 20, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Verbrec Ltd anticipates over $25 million in revenue from new contracts in the gas market transition, including significant projects like New Zealand’s first biogas facility and Australia’s inaugural large-scale carbon capture site. The company is extending its pipeline operations and maintenance contracts and entering new markets, highlighting its strategic focus on renewable gas technologies and sustainable energy solutions. This expansion reinforces Verbrec’s position as a key player in supporting energy transition initiatives across Australia and New Zealand.

For further insights into AU:VBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.