VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (FWB:VBK) Price Target Decreased by 9.88% to 61.33

The average one-year price target for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (FWB:VBK) has been revised to 61.33 / share. This is an decrease of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 68.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.29% from the latest reported closing price of 36.66 / share.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Maintains 0.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBK is 0.16%, a decrease of 29.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 2,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 439K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 22.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 41.11% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 165K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 32.53% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 122K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 32.52% over the last quarter.

