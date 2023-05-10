VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (FWB:VBK) Price Target Decreased by 10.18% to 68.39

The average one-year price target for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (FWB:VBK) has been revised to 68.39 / share. This is an decrease of 10.18% from the prior estimate of 76.14 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 97.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.26% from the latest reported closing price of 32.84 / share.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Maintains 0.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBK is 0.23%, a decrease of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 2,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 17.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 262K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 32.31% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 165K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 35.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 3.73% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 4.43% over the last quarter.

