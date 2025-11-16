Verbio SE (XTRA:VBK) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 14.95

The average one-year price target for Verbio SE (XTRA:VBK) has been revised to 14,95 € / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of 13,53 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9,90 € to a high of 18,90 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.93% from the latest reported closing price of 16,42 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verbio SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBK is 0.35%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 80K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 17.53% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBK by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.