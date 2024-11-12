News & Insights

Verb Technology reports Q3 revenue $128,000

November 12, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

The Company reported notable financial performance metrics for the quarter: Balance Sheet: $15.8 million in cash, short-term investments, and pre-paid expenses ; Total Revenue: $0.128 million, representing an increase of 341% over the same period last year, primarily due to revenue from the partnership with TikTok and other services packages within the MARKET.live business unit, and from its new Go Fund Yourself business unit. ; Net Loss: $(1.96) million, representing an improvement of $1.74 million compared to the same period last year.

