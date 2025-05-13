Verb Technology Company Reports 80% Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth and Successful Acquisition of AI Social Commerce Platform Lyvecom

Verb Technology Company reported 80% revenue growth, closed an acquisition, and maintains a strong cash position with zero debt.

Quiver AI Summary

Verb Technology Company, Inc. announced significant financial results for Q1 2025, showcasing an impressive 80% revenue growth compared to the previous quarter, reaching $1.305 million, which also exceeds the entire revenue of 2024. The company reported a substantial year-over-year increase of over 18,500% in revenue, primarily driven by its MARKET.live and Go Fund Yourself business units. Additionally, Verb completed an $8.5 million acquisition of AI social commerce platform Lyvecom and secured $5 million in non-dilutive preferred stock, enhancing its balance sheet while maintaining zero debt. With strong cash reserves that are expected to support operations until at least 2028, Verb also announced plans for further growth in Q2 2025. Overall, the financial performance reflects a solid recovery and promising future prospects for the company.

Potential Positives

Management achieved an impressive 80% revenue growth quarter-over-quarter and an extraordinary increase of 18,543% compared to the prior year quarter, indicating significant operational success and demand for their services.

The revenue for Q1 2025 exceeded the entire annual revenue for 2024, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory in financial performance.

Acquisition of Lyvecom for $8.5 million enhances the company's capabilities in AI social commerce, positioning Verb Technology Company for future growth and expansion in innovative market segments.

The company is in a strong financial position with zero debt and $5 million added to the balance sheet through a non-dilutive stock deal, which is expected to fund operations into 2028 and beyond.

Potential Negatives

Although the company reported significant revenue growth, the total revenue of $1.305 million may still be seen as relatively low for a company aiming for substantial growth and market impact.

The increase in general and administrative expenses by 12% suggests potential inefficiencies that could hinder profitability despite revenue growth.

The statement about forward-looking risks and uncertainties highlights that actual future performance may differ materially from current expectations, indicating potential volatility for investors.

FAQ

What were Verb Technology's Q1 2025 revenue highlights?

Verb Technology reported $1.305 million in Q1 2025 revenue, an 80% increase quarter-over-quarter and exceeding 2024 annual revenue.

How did Verb Technology's net loss change in Q1 2025?

The net loss reduced by $1.0 million, marking a 29% improvement compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

What are Verb's expectations for future growth?

Verb Technology anticipates continued growth in Q2 2025, supported by a strong cash position and no debt.

What recent acquisition did Verb Technology complete?

Verb closed an $8.5 million acquisition of the AI social commerce technology platform, Lyvecom, enhancing its market capabilities.

How is Verb Technology funding its operations?

Verb Technology has added $5 million in cash through a non-dilutive preferred stock deal, expected to fund operations into 2028.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VERB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Management Delivers Impressive 80% Revenue Growth Quarter-Over-Quarter









Beats All Revenue and EPS Estimates By A Wide Margin









Q1 2025 Revenue Exceeds Entire 2024 Annual Revenue









Closed $8.5 Million Acquisition Of AI Social Commerce Technology Platform Lyvecom









$5 Million Cash Added To Balance Sheet In Non-Dilutive, Non-Convertible, Preferred Stock Deal









Zero Debt - Strong Cash Position – Expected To Fund Operations Into 2028 And Beyond











Increased Growth Projected For Q2 2025









LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Verb Technology Company, Inc.









(Nasdaq: VERB)



("VERB" or the "Company"),



Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding



with



MARKET.live



;



VANITYPrescribed



;



GoodGirlRx



; and the



GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show





,



today filed its Form 10-Q reporting financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.







Q1 Highlights











For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025













Total Q1 revenue



-



$1.305 million



, an increase of $582 thousand, or



80% over Q4 2024



; and an increase of $1.298 million, or 18,543%, over the prior year comparable quarter.



Represents the greatest amount of revenue generated since the strategic sale of the Company’s direct sales SaaS business unit in June 2023





- , an increase of $582 thousand, or ; and an increase of $1.298 million, or 18,543%, over the prior year comparable quarter. Represents the greatest amount of revenue generated since the strategic sale of the Company’s direct sales SaaS business unit in June 2023





Q1 2025 Revenue Exceeds Entire 2024 Annual Revenue











Net loss



reduced by $1.0 million, represents an improvement of 29% over the prior year comparable quarter



reduced by $1.0 million, represents an improvement of 29% over the prior year comparable quarter





Operating loss



reduced by $558 thousand, represents an improvement of 17% over the prior year comparable quarter



reduced by $558 thousand, represents an improvement of 17% over the prior year comparable quarter





General and Administrative expenses



slight increase of $0.4 million, represents an increase of 12% over prior year; indicates that the Company’s current enhanced financial performance is attributable to increases in revenue – not excessive cost cutting measures



slight increase of $0.4 million, represents an increase of 12% over prior year; indicates that the Company’s current enhanced financial performance is attributable to increases in revenue – not excessive cost cutting measures





ZERO DEBT - All Remaining Debt retired in Q1











Closed Acquisition of AI Social Commerce Technology Platform Lyvecom in deal valued at $8.5 Million











Opportunistically Added $5 Million in Cash to the Company’s balance sheet through non-dilutive, non-convertible, non-voting, preferred stock deal –





replenished all the cash used in Lyvecom acquisition and more





replenished all the cash used in Lyvecom acquisition and more





Strong Cash Position – expected to fund operations into 2028 and beyond



















Results of Operations











Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2024









The following is a comparison of the results of our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):























Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025





















2024





















Change

























































Revenue











$





1,305













$





7













$





1,298































































Costs and expenses



















































Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below













347

















5

















342













Depreciation and amortization













286

















256

















30













General and administrative













3,331

















2,963

















368













Total costs and expenses













3,964

















3,224

















740





























































Operating loss from continuing operations













(2,659





)













(3,217





)













558































































Other income (expense)



















































Interest income













121

















-

















121













Unrealized gain on short-term investments













83

















-

















83













Interest expense













(1





)













(225





)













224













Other income (expense), net













18

















(3





)













21













Total other income (expense), net













221

















(228





)













449































































Net loss

















$









(2,438









)













$









(3,445









)













$









1,007



























Revenue









Revenue was $1,305 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $7 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The revenue increase of $1,298, representing an increase of 18,543%, is primarily attributable to revenue received from our MARKET.live business unit services packages and from our Go Fund Yourself business unit which began its operations in July 2024.





The table below sets forth our quarterly revenues beginning with the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the first quarter following the sale of our SaaS business unit) through the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which reflects the trend of revenue over the past seven fiscal quarters:



















Q3





2023









Q4





2023









Q1





2024









Q2





2024









Q3





2024









Q4





2024









Q1





2025













MARKET.live









$









29









29









7









37









103









490









561













GO FUND YOURSELF









$









-









-









-









-









25









233









744













CONSOLIDATED









$









29









29









7









37









128









723









1,305























Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization expenses were $286 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $256 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





General and administrative expenses including stock compensation expense were $3,331 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $2,963 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









Other Income (Expense), net









Other income, net, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $221, which was primarily attributable to interest income attributable to our short-term highly liquid investments.









Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









The following is a comparison of the results of our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):























March 31,





2025

























December 31,





2024

























Change

































































Revenue











$





1,305

















$





723

















$





582











































































Costs and expenses



























































Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below













347





















134





















213

















Depreciation and amortization













286





















279





















7

















General and administrative













3,331





















4,020





















(689





)













Total costs and expenses













3,964





















4,433





















(469





)





































































Operating loss from continuing operations













(2,659





)

















(3,710





)

















1,051











































































Other income (expense)



























































Interest income













121





















331





















(210





)













Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments













83





















(153





)

















236

















Interest expense













(1





)

















(1





)

















-

















Other income (expense), net













18





















164





















(146





)













Total other income (expense), net













221





















341





















(120





)







































































Net loss

















$









(2,438









)

















$









(3,369









)

















$









931































Revenue









Revenue was $1,305 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $723 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The revenue increase of $582, representing an increase of 80%, is primarily attributable to growth from our MARKET.live business unit services packages and from tremendous growth in our Go Fund Yourself business unit.









Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization expenses were $286 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $279 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





General and administrative expenses including stock compensation expense were $3,331 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $4,020 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures – Modified EBITDA







In addition to our results under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments, interest expense, financing costs, and other (income) expense, and other non-recurring charges.





Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

























Three Months Ended March 31,









(in thousands)









2025

















2024

















































Net loss





$





(2,438





)









$





(3,445





)

























Adjustments

















Depreciation and amortization









286

















256













Share-based compensation









958

















378













Unrealized gain on short-term investments









(83





)













-













Interest expense









1

















225













Other (income) expense, net









(18





)













3













Other costs (a)









256

















84





























Total EBITDA adjustments









1,400

















946













Modified EBITDA





$





(1,038





)









$





(2,499





)













































(a) Represents a litigation accrual in 2024. Represents severance costs in addition to acquisition costs incurred for Lyvecom acquisition in 2025.





We present Modified EBITDA because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Modified EBITDA in developing our internal budgets, forecasts and strategic plan; in analyzing the effectiveness of our business strategies in evaluating potential acquisitions; and in making compensation decisions and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Modified EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, which includes, among others, the following:







Modified EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;









Modified EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;









Modified EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and









Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Modified EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

















Liquidity and Capital Resources











Overview









As of March 31, 2025 and 2024, we had the following balances of cash, restricted cash, and highly liquid investments.























March 31,





2025

























December 31,





2024



















































Cash









$





6,275













$





7,617













Restricted Cash













880

















878













Investments: Government-Backed Securities













3,884

















3,731













Investments: Corporate Bonds













1,197

















1,182













Total









$





12,236













$





13,408



















Conference Call Information







VERB CEO,



Rory J. Cutaia



will hold a conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the first quarter 2025 results and strategic plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond. A telephonic replay of the conference call is available from 4:00 p.m. Eastern time today through May 27, 2025.







VERB Q1 2025 Earnings Call







Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025





Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)







To access by phone:



Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.







Meeting Link:





CLICK HERE









Toll Free:



1-877-407-4018







Toll/International:



1-201-689-8471







Telephonic Replay:



Available after 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET







Toll-free replay number:



1-844-512-2921







International replay number:



1-412-317-6671







Replay ID:





13753877









About VERB









Verb Technology Company, Inc



. (Nasdaq: VERB), is



Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding



with



MARKET.live



;



VANITYPrescribed



;



GoodGirlRx



; and the



GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show



. The Company operates several business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.



MARKET.live



, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator





Ly









v









ecom





, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize our proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and our intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.



GO FUND YOURSELF



is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform and TV show for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with



MARKET.live’s



back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “



Titans



”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.



VANITYPrescribed.com



and



GoodGirlRx.com



are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups.



GoodGirlRx.com



, a partnership with





Savannah Chrisley





, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.





For more information, please visit:



www.verb.tech









Follow VERB and MARKET.live here:







VERB on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo







VERB on Twitter:



https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co







VERB on LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech







VERB on YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ







Sign up for E-mail Alerts here:



https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC today. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







investors@verb.tech











Media Contact:







info@verb.tech









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dafa316-c785-42b3-9d3c-7e43a0b4ce58





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.