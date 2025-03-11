VERB Technology Company Launches GoodGirlRx.com, Disrupting Telehealth with Affordable Solutions in Partnership with Savannah Chrisley

Verb Technology Company launches GoodGirlRx.com, a telehealth platform providing affordable, fixed-price healthcare solutions in partnership with Savannah Chrisley.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. has announced its entry into the telehealth sector with the launch of GoodGirlRx.com, in collaboration with lifestyle personality Savannah Chrisley. This new initiative aims to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by offering affordable, fixed-price healthcare solutions without hidden fees or inflated pharmaceutical costs. GoodGirlRx.com will provide convenient telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including weight-loss drugs, setting a new standard for accessible healthcare. Savannah Chrisley, who is committed to promoting health and wellness, expressed excitement about this partnership, emphasizing the need for transparent and affordable healthcare. With this venture, Verb seeks to leverage its social commerce technology to challenge the conventional healthcare landscape and enhance consumer access to medical care. The platform is now live and operational.

Potential Positives

Expansion into the telehealth space with GoodGirlRx.com showcases VERB's commitment to innovation and addressing consumer needs in healthcare.

Partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known figure in the health and wellness community, enhances brand visibility and trust in the new telehealth initiative.

GoodGirlRx.com offers affordable, transparent pricing without hidden fees, challenging traditional healthcare models and appealing to cost-conscious consumers.

The telehealth service aims to disrupt the industry by providing direct-to-consumer access to essential medications and treatments, aligning with VERB's broader mission of improving consumer access and affordability.

Potential Negatives

The launch of GoodGirlRx.com may expose VERB to regulatory scrutiny in the telehealth sector, which is heavily regulated and can present significant legal risks for companies operating in this space.

Partnership with a lifestyle personality like Savannah Chrisley could lead to perceptions of a lack of credibility in healthcare services, as celebrity endorsements may not translate into trustworthiness in medical care.

The press release emphasizes cost-effectiveness and transparency, which raises expectations that could be difficult to meet, potentially leading to customer dissatisfaction if the services do not deliver as promised.

FAQ

What is GoodGirlRx.com?

GoodGirlRx.com is a new telehealth platform launched by Verb Technology Company in partnership with Savannah Chrisley, offering affordable healthcare services.

How does GoodGirlRx.com disrupt traditional healthcare?

It provides tailored healthcare solutions at fixed prices without hidden fees, challenging the conventional pricing models in the industry.

Who is Savannah Chrisley?

Savannah Chrisley is a lifestyle personality and health advocate, known for her shows and podcast that promote wellness and balanced living.

What services does GoodGirlRx.com offer?

The platform offers convenient telehealth services, pharmaceuticals, and access to new weight-loss drugs at transparent, fixed prices.

How can patients access GoodGirlRx.com?

Patients can visit GoodGirlRx.com to access healthcare services and medications directly through the platform.

Full Release



LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the technology company behind





MARKET.live





, a leading livestream social shopping platform, and





GO FUND YOURSELF!





, a TV show and innovative new platform disrupting the crowd funding industry, today announces its expansion into the telehealth space with the launch of





GoodGirlRx.com







,



a groundbreaking healthcare business in partnership with





Savannah Chrisley





. This new telehealth initiative that leverages VERB’s social commerce technology expertise, is designed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices — without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups.





This partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, underscores VERB’s commitment to creating greater shareholder value through constant innovation and Ms. Chrisley’s commitment to making high-quality healthcare more accessible to consumers. Through



GoodGirlRx.com



, patients will have access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, that offer fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





“Healthcare should be simple, transparent, and affordable for everyone,” said Savannah Chrisley. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with VERB to launch a telehealth solution that puts people first — without the inflated costs.



GoodGirlRx.com



is a game-changer for those seeking reliable and affordable access to medical care.”





VERB’s expansion into the telehealth sector aligns with its broader mission of leveraging technology to improve consumer access and affordability in key markets. With this initiative, VERB aims to challenge the outdated structures of the healthcare industry and provide consumers with real, cost-effective choices. By removing middlemen and prioritizing direct-to-consumer solutions, this telehealth service is set to disrupt the traditional healthcare space, delivering on-demand access to essential medications and treatments at fair, fixed prices.





“We’re excited to partner with Savannah Chrisley to bring a fresh and much-needed approach to telehealth,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “With the launch of



GoodGirlRx.com



, we are taking a stand against the excessive markups in the healthcare industry and ensuring that patients receive the treatment they need without unnecessary financial burdens.”





This initiative is set to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs.



GoodGirlRx.com



is live right now and open for business.







About VERB Technology Company







Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company’s



MARKET.live



platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously.



GO FUND YOURSELF!



, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.







About Savannah Chrisley







Savannah Chrisley is a lifestyle personality known for her dedication to health, wellness, and family. As the star of



Chrisley Knows Best



and



Growing Up Chrisley



, Savannah has gained a loyal following of millions by authentically sharing her life and promoting balanced living. Through her podcast,



Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley



, she explores topics related to fitness, nutrition, and self-care while connecting with experts in the wellness field. A passionate advocate for healthy living, Savannah continues to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and family life.







