Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of US$2.9m beat expectations by a respectable 2.1%, although statutory losses per share increased. Verb Technology Company lost US$0.18, which was 125% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Verb Technology Company after the latest results. NasdaqCM:VERB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

After the latest results, the two analysts covering Verb Technology Company are now predicting revenues of US$20.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 99% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 69% to US$0.24. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$20.6m and US$0.24 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$3.00, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Verb Technology Company'shistorical trends, as next year's 99% revenue growth is roughly in line with 115% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that Verb Technology Company is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Verb Technology Company is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

