Verb Technology Company, Inc. to Host Q1 2025 Earnings Call on May 13, 2025

Verb Technology Company, Inc. will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Verb Technology Company, Inc. announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The financial results will be released prior to the call, which can be accessed by phone with details provided in the announcement. Verb specializes in transforming social commerce, telehealth, and crowdfunding through platforms such as MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed, and GoodGirlRx. Their technologies include livestream shopping capabilities powered by AI, a unique crowdfunding TV show, and telehealth services designed to offer affordable healthcare solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and operates in other locations.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a conference call to discuss Q1 2025 financial results indicates transparency and engagement with investors, fostering trust and interest in the company’s performance.

The introduction of innovative products such as MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx, and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show highlights the company's focus on transforming social commerce and healthcare, potentially attracting new customers and investors.

The acquisition of AI social commerce technology through Lyvecom reinforces the company's commitment to leveraging advanced technology, positioning it competitively in the evolving digital marketplace.

The launch of telehealth portals that aim to offer affordable healthcare services reflects the company's versatility and responsiveness to market demands, which may enhance its reputation and customer base.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a pendingearnings call but does not provide any preliminary financial results, which may indicate a lack of positive performance or transparency about current business health.



There is a reiteration of forward-looking statements accompanied by a strong disclaimer regarding the uncertainty and risks involved, which could lead to further investor skepticism about the company's projections and strategies.



The mention of "risks and uncertainties" in the forward-looking statements might raise concerns among investors about the stability and viability of the company's business model and future growth.

FAQ

When is the VERB Q1 2025earnings call

The VERB Q1 2025earnings callis scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I access the VERBearnings conference call

You can access the conference call by calling 1-877-407-4018 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) 10-15 minutes before the start.

What is the purpose of the VERBearnings call

Theearnings callwill discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Will there be a replay of the VERBearnings call

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. Eastern on May 13 through May 27, 2025.

What platforms does VERB operate?

VERB operates MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx, and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VERB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Verb Technology Company, Inc.









(Nasdaq: VERB)



("VERB" or the "Company"),



Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding



with



MARKET.live



;



VANITYPrescribed



;



GoodGirlRx



; and the



GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show





,



today announced that VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.







VERB Q1 2025 Earnings Call









Date:



Tuesday, May 13, 2025







Time:



1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)











To access by phone:



Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.







Toll Free:



1-877-407-4018







Toll/International:



1-201-689-8471





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 05:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27th at 11:59 PM ET.







Toll Free:



1-844-512-2921







Toll/International:



1-412-317-6671







Replay Pin Number:



13753877







Replay Start:



May 13th at 05:00 PM ET







Replay Expiry:



May 27



th



at 11:59 PM ET







About VERB









Verb Technology Company, Inc



. (Nasdaq: VERB), is



Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding



with



MARKET.live



;



VANITYPrescribed



;



GoodGirlRx



; and the



GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show



. The Company operates several business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.



MARKET.live



, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator





Ly









v









ecom





, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize our proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and our intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.



GO FUND YOURSELF



is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform and TV show for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with



MARKET.live’s



back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “



Titans



”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.



VANITYPrescribed.com



and



GoodGirlRx.com



are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups.



GoodGirlRx.com



, a partnership with





Savannah Chrisley





, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.





For more information, please visit:



www.verb.tech









Follow VERB and MARKET.live here:







VERB on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo







VERB on Twitter:



https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co







VERB on LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech







VERB on YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ







Sign up for E-mail Alerts here:



https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC today. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







investors@verb.tech















Media Contact:







info@verb.tech







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.