Verb Technology Company, Inc. Announces Q4 and FY 2024 Earnings Call Scheduled for March 25, 2025

VERB Technology Company, Inc. will host a conference call on March 25, 2025, to discuss its 2024 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Verb Technology Company, Inc. announced a conference call, hosted by CEO Rory J. Cutaia, to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The call is scheduled for March 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, with a press release detailing the financial results to be issued beforehand. Verb specializes in livestream social shopping through its MARKET.live platform, as well as telehealth services via VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com, and crowdfunding through the TV show GO FUND YOURSELF. The company aims to innovate in social commerce, telehealth, and crowdfunding, offering affordable and accessible solutions to consumers. The press release also includes details on how to access the conference call and a note on forward-looking statements related to the company's potential performance.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results indicates transparency and willingness to engage with stakeholders.

The upcomingearnings callon March 25, 2025, demonstrates the company's commitment to providing timely updates to investors.

Verb Technology Company's diverse portfolio in social commerce, telehealth, and crowdfunding showcases its innovative approach and potential for growth in multiple industries.

The association of GoodGirlRx.com with a known lifestyle personality enhances brand visibility and market reach in the telehealth sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which include risks and uncertainties, making the company's future performance appear uncertain.

There is no disclosure of the actual financial results in the press release, which could indicate that results may not meet investor expectations.

The mention of potential discrepancies between forward-looking statements and actual outcomes could raise concerns among investors about the reliability of the company's projections.

FAQ

What is the date of VERB's upcomingearnings call

VERB'searnings callis scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

How can I access the VERBearnings call

You can access the call by phone or via the provided meeting link.

When will the financial results be released?

The financial results will be issued in a press release before theearnings callon March 25, 2025.

What platforms does VERB operate?

VERB operates MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed.com, GoodGirlRx.com, and GO FUND YOURSELF.show.

What is the focus of GoodGirlRx.com?

GoodGirlRx.com provides affordable telehealth services and pharmaceuticals with fixed pricing and no hidden fees.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VERB Insider Trading Activity

$VERB insiders have traded $VERB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. CORSAIR has made 18 purchases buying 39,700 shares for an estimated $422,198 and 3 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $35,441.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VERB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS and LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Verb Technology Company, Inc.







(NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”)



, the company behind



MARKET.live



, the livestream social shopping platform, telehealth platforms



VANITYPrescribed.com



and



GoodGirlRx.com



, and



GO FUND YOURSELF.show



, the TV show disrupting crowdfunding, today announced that VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.







VERB Q4 and FY 2024 Earnings Call









Date:



Tuesday, March 25, 2025







Time:



1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)







To access by phone:



Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.







Meeting Link



:



https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13728166&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6









Toll Free:



1-877-407-4018







Toll/International:



1-201-689-8471





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 04:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through





Tuesday, April 08, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET.







Toll Free:



1-844-512-2921







Toll/International:



1-412-317-6671







Replay Pin Number:



13752553







Replay Expiry:



April 8



th



at 11:59 PM ET







ABOUT VERB







Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company operates three business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise. The Company’s



MARKET.live



platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously.



GO FUND YOURSELF!



, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.



VANITYPrescribed.com



and



GoodGirlRx.com



are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices — without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups.



GoodGirlRx.com



, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.





For more information, please visit:





www.verb.tech





.





Follow VERB AND MARKET.live here:







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:









investors@verb.tech









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.