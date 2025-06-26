Verb Technology Company Announces Livestream Shopping Event for BelliWelli on Walmart.com

VERB Technology Company will host a Walmart livestream shopping event for BelliWelli on July 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Verb Technology Company, Inc. announced that its MARKET.live division will host a livestream shopping event for gut-health brand BelliWelli on Walmart.com, scheduled for July 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT. This marks BelliWelli's first appearance on the platform, and the event will be streamed from MARKET.live Studios in California using their full-service production team. BelliWelli's CEO, Katie Wilson, emphasized the team's capability and previous successful partnerships, adding excitement about a surprise product flavor to be revealed during the event. VERB's CEO, Rory J. Cutaia, highlighted their role in enhancing the livestream shopping experience, which reflects the growing trend among brands to engage consumers through interactive video, further establishing VERB as a leader in social commerce technology.

Potential Positives

MARKET.live is set to produce a high-profile livestream shopping event for Walmart, showcasing BelliWelli, which may enhance its reputation in the retail livestreaming space.

The partnership with Walmart and BelliWelli signifies an opportunity for VERB to demonstrate its technical expertise and creativity in delivering engaging shopping experiences.

This event reflects the growing trend of livestream shopping, positioning VERB advantageously within the evolving retail landscape.

CEO Rory J. Cutaia's comments highlight ongoing business growth and solidify VERB's role as a leader in interactive video social commerce.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a partnership with Walmart for a livestream shopping event, which may indicate the company's reliance on collaborations with larger retailers for growth rather than establishing a strong independent brand presence.

There is a heavy focus on forward-looking statements, suggesting uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance and potential risks associated with its projections.

FAQ

What is the date of the Walmart livestream event for BelliWelli?

The Walmart livestream event for BelliWelli is scheduled for July 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT.

Who is hosting the Walmart livestream shopping event?

The event is being hosted by Verb Technology Company's MARKET.live division, in collaboration with TalkShop Live.

Where will the BelliWelli livestream be broadcast from?

The livestream will be broadcast live from MARKET.live Studios located in Los Alamitos, California.

What product will be launched during the livestream event?

BelliWelli will debut a surprise mystery flavor during the Walmart livestream shopping event.

How is MARKET.live transforming social commerce?

MARKET.live enhances social commerce through its interactive video technology, enabling immersive livestream shopping experiences for brands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VERB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Verb Technology Company, Inc.







(Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"),





Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding



with





MARKET.live







;







VANITYPrescribed







;







GoodGirlRx







; and the







GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show









,





today announced its MARKET.live division will produce and host a high-profile



Walmart



livestream shopping event for gut-health brand



BelliWelli



.





The exclusive livestream will air on



Walmart.com



on



Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT



, marking BelliWelli’s debut on the platform. The event will be broadcast live from



MARKET.live Studios



in Los Alamitos, California, utilizing MARKET’s full-service technical production team to deliver a premium livestream shopping experience.







Katie Wilson



, Founder and CEO of BelliWelli, tapped MARKET.live to work with TalkShop Live who has traditionally produced Walmart livestream shopping events. Ms. Wilson will appear live from the MARKET.live studios for the event.





“We’ve worked with the MARKET.live team before and they always bring the energy, creativity, and technical excellence we need to execute big moments,” said Katie Wilson. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring our Walmart audience along for this exclusive launch — especially with a surprise mystery flavor!”





“We’re thrilled to support BelliWelli’s Walmart launch by producing the top-tier livestream experience our MARKET.live studio team delivers,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “This event with Walmart and BelliWelli is just part of the unprecedented ongoing growth our business is currently experiencing and reinforces our position as the go-to destination for brands looking to scale through interactive video social commerce.”





The event is part of a growing trend in retail, as major brands and retailers turn to livestream shopping to increase engagement and conversion rates, creating a more dynamic and personalized customer experience.







About VERB











Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is transforming the landscape of social commerce, social telehealth and social crowdfunding with MARKET.live, LyveCom, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx, and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show. The Company operates multiple business units, each of which leverages the Company’s social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.





MARKET.live, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator LyveCom, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing for high conversion video ads, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize the Company’s proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.





GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive national TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.





VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in the Los Angeles, California vicinity.





For more information, please visit:





www.verb.tech









Follow VERB here:





Facebook:





https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo









X:





https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co









LinkedIn:





https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech









YouTube:





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ









Sign up for E-mail Alerts here:





https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts











FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “designed,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should” and other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding VERB’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations and the other risk factors and other cautionary statements included in VERB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, VERB undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, changed conditions or otherwise after the date of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:







investors@verb.tech











Media Contact:







info@verb.tech







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.