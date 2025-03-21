VERB Technology Company Announces First-Ever Marathon of Go Fund Yourself Show on Cheddar TV

Cheddar TV will host a marathon of VERB’s Go Fund Yourself show on March 23, featuring early season episodes and interactive investing.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. announced that Cheddar TV will air a marathon of its show "Go Fund Yourself" on March 23, 2025, from 1 PM to 4 PM EST. This marathon will showcase all episodes from the first half of Season 1, allowing viewers to engage with the show's interactive crowdfunding format. "Go Fund Yourself" features entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to a panel of "Titans," and viewers can invest or purchase products in real-time. The show, which first premiered on January 30, 2025, is gaining traction and aims to democratize access to capital for pre-IPO companies. Cheddar TV has a significant reach, attracting over 3 million monthly viewers, and the marathon is expected to expand the show's audience and impact.

Potential Positives

Cheddar TV will air the first-ever marathon of VERB's "Go Fund Yourself," expanding viewership and brand exposure to millions of homes across various platforms.

The innovative format of "Go Fund Yourself" allows real-time investments in featured companies, enhancing viewer engagement and potential for successful crowdfunding.

The collaboration with influential figures like David Meltzer and Jayson Waller on the show adds credibility and appeal, potentially attracting a larger audience and investors.

The press release highlights the positive response to the show, indicating its growing popularity and the potential for future growth and success of VERB’s offerings.

Potential Negatives

The announcement features a forward-looking statement cautioning that actual results may differ materially from predictions, indicating potential uncertainty in the company's future performance.



The press release doesn't provide any financial metrics or performance outcomes related to the Go Fund Yourself show, which may raise concerns about the show's success and viability.



The lack of concrete engagement metrics or viewer feedback regarding past episodes may suggest that the initial reception and viewer interest may not be as strong as presented.

FAQ

What is the Go Fund Yourself marathon on Cheddar TV?

The Go Fund Yourself marathon is a special event featuring all previously aired episodes from Season 1, airing on March 23.

When will the Go Fund Yourself marathon be broadcast?

The marathon will be broadcast on Sunday, March 23, from 1 to 4 PM EST exclusively on Cheddar TV.

How can viewers interact with the Go Fund Yourself show?

Viewers can interact by clicking, tapping, or scanning onscreen icons to invest in companies in real-time while watching.

Who are the panelists featured on Go Fund Yourself?

The show features “Titans” like David Meltzer and Jayson Waller, who evaluate the entrepreneurs' presentations.

What are the other platforms operated by Verb Technology Company?

Verb operates MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed.com, and GoodGirlRx.com, focusing on social commerce and telehealth solutions.

LAS VEGAS and LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Verb Technology Company, Inc.







(NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”)



, the Company behind



MARKET.live



, the livestream social shopping platform, telehealth platforms



VANITYPrescribed.com



and



GoodGirlRx.com



, and



GO FUND YOURSELF.show



, the TV show disrupting crowdfunding, today announced that Cheddar TV will air the first-ever marathon of VERB’s exciting new show, Go Fund Yourself, on Sunday, March 23, from 1 - 4 PM EST.





This exclusive event will feature all previously aired episodes of Go Fund Yourself from the first half of Season 1, giving fans and new audiences alike the opportunity to experience the excitement of the Show in a back-to-back, binge-watch marathon format.







Go Fund Yourself Show



brings an innovative approach to crowdfunding by combining inspiring presentations by entrepreneurs challenged by the Show’s panel of “Titans,” with cutting-edge technology that allows viewers to click, tap, or scan onscreen icons to invest in these promising new companies and/or purchase their products in near real-time while watching the Show.





Cheddar, a leading news and entertainment network catering to millennial audiences is available in more than 40 million homes across cable, satellite, and OTT platforms. Watched live by more than 3 million monthly viewers, Cheddar also garners hundreds of millions of organic video views each month across social media channels. Additionally, Cheddar broadcasts live from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange every weekday morning.





The 16-episode Show debuted on January 30, 2025, and airs in a coveted weekly prime-time slot Thursdays at 7 PM ET, with each episode airing two additional times per week.





As



Go Fund Yourself



continues to build momentum, participating businesses, creators, and viewers are encouraged to join the conversation and spread the word that there is this new, democratized approach to accessing capital and investing in pre-IPO companies. Those companies and entrepreneurs seeking broad exposure for their company’s brand, their products, or their crowd-funding round,



can apply here



. A broadcast-quality professional marketing video and other promotional and marketing assets are provided to those selected to be featured on the Show.





“The response to



Go Fund Yourself



has been extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to bring this first-ever marathon to Cheddar TV,” said Rory J. Cutaia, the Show’s creator and CEO at VERB. “This event is a testament to the show’s growing impact, and we look forward to introducing it to an even wider audience while celebrating the inspiring entrepreneurs it features.”





In addition to Rory J. Cutaia, the Show’s Titans include



David Meltzer,



Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and former CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency,



Jayson Waller,



successful serial entrepreneur, founder & CEO of multiple successful businesses, including a billion dollar revenue business, and host of the popular Jayson Waller Unleashed Podcast, and celebrity guest Titans.





The



Go Fund Yourself



Marathon will air exclusively on Cheddar TV on Sunday, March 23, from 1-4 PM EST. Viewers are invited to tune in, support innovative entrepreneurs, and experience the excitement of real-time interactive TV programming.







ABOUT VERB







Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company operates three business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise. The Company’s



MARKET.live



platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously.



GO FUND YOURSELF!



, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.



VANITYPrescribed.com



and



GoodGirlRx.com



are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices — without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups.



GoodGirlRx.com



, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.





For more information, please visit:





www.verb.tech





.





Follow VERB AND MARKET.live here:







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







