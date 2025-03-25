$VERB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,093,340 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VERB:
$VERB Insider Trading Activity
$VERB insiders have traded $VERB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. CORSAIR has made 18 purchases buying 39,700 shares for an estimated $422,198 and 3 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $35,441.
$VERB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,347,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,811,145
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 165,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,581,988
- BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,434,000
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 71,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $681,006
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 64,102 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,064
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 57,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $552,787
- FMR LLC removed 34,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $325,049
