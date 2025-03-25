$VERB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VERB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,093,340 of trading volume.

$VERB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VERB:

$VERB insiders have traded $VERB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. CORSAIR has made 18 purchases buying 39,700 shares for an estimated $422,198 and 3 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $35,441.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VERB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $VERB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.