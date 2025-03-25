$VERB Earnings Results: $VERB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VERB ($VERB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$2.20 per share, beating estimates of -$2.57 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $720,000, beating estimates of $204,000 by $516,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VERB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$VERB Insider Trading Activity

$VERB insiders have traded $VERB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. CORSAIR has made 18 purchases buying 39,700 shares for an estimated $422,198 and 3 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $35,441.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VERB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERB stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.