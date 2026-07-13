VERAXA Biotech AG Names Carl Von Halem As Interim Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - VERAXA Biotech AG (VRXA) announced the appointment of Carl von Halem as interim Chief Financial Officer or CFO, succeeding Torsten Burgermeister.

The company said it is in the final stages of discussions with a qualified successor who is expected to support VERAXA's next phase of expansion and operational growth.

Carl von Halem is a finance executive, entrepreneur and board member with experience in corporate finance, venture building, life sciences and technology-driven businesses.

He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Xlife Science AG, a Swiss life-science-focused incubator, as Managing Director of Xlife Science GmbH, and as a Board Member of Xlife Science's portfolio companies, Axenoll Life Sciences AG and FUSE-AI AG. "Carl von Halem is ideally positioned to support the company in this transition process," commented Oliver R. Baumann, Chairman of the VERAXA Board.

VERAXA develops antibody-based therapeutics, including conditionally active T-cell engagers, bispecific ADCs.

VRXA has traded between $1.70 and $27.36 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (10-07-2026) trade at $2.20, down 11.29%.

In pre-market trading on Monday, VRXA is up 2.58% at $2.25.

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