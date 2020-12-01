Verastem (VSTM) Begins Phase II Combo Study for Ovarian Cancer

Verastem, Inc. VSTM announced the initiation ofa phase II registration-directed study of VS-6766, its RAF/MEK inhibitor, and defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC). LGSOC is a recurrent, chemotherapy-resistant cancer with a high mortality rate.

The phase II study (GOG3052) will evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 alone and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC.

Shares of the company have surged 50% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

The first part of the two-part multicenter study will determine the optimal regimen of either VS-6766 monotherapy or in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC, randomized 1:1 in each treatment arm. Once the optimal strategy is determined based on objective response rates, the study will proceed to an expansion phase, in which investigators will assess the efficacy of the chosen regimen in patients who will not be required to harbor KRAS mutations in their tumors. Enrollment in the study is ongoing in the United States, with European sites to follow.

Verastem is launching the registration enabling combination study after establishing positive data from a phase I study, published in The Lancet. The data showed that VS-6766 could be effective against a range of KRAS-mutated tumor types, including lung and gynecological cancers. Data from a phase I/II study showed that the combination of a RAF/MEK and FAK inhibitor could be beneficial for patients with KRAS-mutant LGSOC.

