Verastem Shows Durable 2-Year Benefit In Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - Verastem Oncology (VSTM) announced that patients in its Phase 2 RAMP 201 trial of Avutometinib and Defactinib showed sustained clinical benefit with a median follow-up of two years.

The updated analysis, presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2026 Annual Meeting, highlighted that 52% of patients with KRAS mutations and 30% of patients with KRAS wild-type recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) remained on therapy for more than one year. Importantly, the combination therapy continued to demonstrate a well-tolerated safety profile, with no new safety signals and signals and low demonstrate a well-tolerated safety profile, with no new safety signals and a low discontinuation rate due to adverse events.

Median duration of response was reported at 31.1 months, while median progression-free survival reached 19.6 months in KRAS-mutated patients and 12.7 months in KRAS wild-type patients, consistent with earlier findings. Investigators emphasized that these results reinforce the durability of benefit and manageable toxicity, distinguishing this regimen from prior MEK-based approaches.

Dr. Rachel Grisham of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center noted that patients remain on therapy for over a year is clinically meaningful in a population with limited treatment options.

Verastem's Avutometinib (AVMAPKI) and Defactinib (FAKZYNJA) combination received FDA accelerated approval in May 2025 for KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC. Continued approval is contingent upon confirmatory results from the ongoing Phase 3 RAMP 301 trial, which is comparing the combination against standard chemotherapy or hormonal therapy.

With approximately 6,000-8,000 women in the U.S. and 80,000 worldwide living with LGSOC, the disease remains a rare but persistent challenge, often affecting younger women and showing limited sensitivity to chemotherapy. Verastem's data further supports the role of targeted therapies in addressing this unmet need.

VSTM has traded between $4.01 and $11.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.49, down 1.79%.

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