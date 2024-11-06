Verastem reports Q3 EPS (60c), consensus (74c)

“In the third quarter of 2024, we made advancements in our recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer program, including sharing updated Phase 2 RAMP 201 data demonstrating robust and durable response rates, tumor reductions across a majority of patients regardless of their KRAS mutation status, and low discontinuation rates due to adverse events. We also completed our rolling NDA submission for recurrent KRAS mutant low-grade serous ovarian cancer and strengthened our balance sheet,” said Dan Paterson, CEO. “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2024, we anticipate an FDA decision on the acceptance of our NDA, plan to submit our updated RAMP 201 trial data for publication and expect to prepare a U.S. IND application for VS-7375, an oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor.”

