Verastem Reports Positive Data Of Avutometinib & Defactinib In Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - Verastem Oncology (VSTM) said that planned subgroup analysis of Part A of the Phase 2 RAMP 201 data showed combination demonstrated robust efficacy in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer or LGSOC regardless of number and class of prior therapies including after poor response to prior therapy.

The planned subgroup analysis was performed to assess efficacy (confirmed objective response rate (ORR) via blinded independent central review per RECIST v1.1) and safety in prior lines of therapy (LoT). The analysis also evaluated efficacy in the context of best response to most recent prior treatment in the metastatic/recurrent setting.

In the combination arm, the observed objective response rates were consistent across patients who received 1-3 and more than or equal to 4 lines of therapy. Prior to enrollment in RAMP 201, only 2/23 (8.7%) patients responded to their last prior treatment in the metastatic/recurrent setting, whereas the combination of avutometinib and defactinib yielded an ORR of 43.5% (10/23) in this subgroup.

The company noted that the safety profiles of avutometinib and defactinib were similar in the less and more heavily pretreated subgroups and both analyses were consistent with previously reported safety data. The majority of treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate.

Initial results of RAMP 201 Part A demonstrated an ORR of 45% and tumor shrinkage in 86% of evaluable patients that were treated with the combination of avutometinib and defactinib. Safety and tolerability were favorable and consistent with previously reported data.

As previously announced, Verastem Oncology plans to file for accelerated approval with the FDA for the combination of avutometinib and defactinib based on mature data from the RAMP 201 trial, together with the results of the investigator-initiated FRAME trial.

The company plans to initiate its Phase 3 confirmatory trial (RAMP 301) of avutometinib and defactinib in LGSOC versus standard of care chemotherapy (pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, paclitaxel, topotecan) or hormone therapy (letrozole, anastrozole) before the end of the year.

