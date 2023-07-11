News & Insights

VSTM

Verastem Oncology Announces Promotion Of Dan Paterson To President & CEO - Quick Facts

July 11, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Verastem Oncology (VSTM) announced that Dan Paterson, President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and CEO. Brian Stuglik will retire from the CEO role and remain a member of the Board. The changes will be effective August 1, 2023.

Dan Paterson joined Verastem in 2011 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2014 and President since 2019. He has more than 30 years of experience at healthcare and biotechnology companies.

Brian Stuglik has been the CEO of Verastem Oncology since 2019 and a member of the Board since 2017.

