Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 62% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think Verastem's revenue of US$1,696,000 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Verastem has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Verastem has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it reported in June 2022 Verastem had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just US$48m to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 10% per year, over 5 years. The image below shows how Verastem's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

NasdaqGM:VSTM Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, Verastem shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Verastem that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course Verastem may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

