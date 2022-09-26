Verastem, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VSTM) 22% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 39% as well as institutions

Every investor in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 22% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 35% stock also took a hit.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Verastem. NasdaqGM:VSTM Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Verastem?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Verastem does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Verastem, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:VSTM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 25% of Verastem shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Baker Bros. Advisors LP with 14% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 4.9% of the stock. In addition, we found that Brian Stuglik, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Verastem

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Verastem, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$1.8m worth of the US$173m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Verastem. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Verastem better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Verastem you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

