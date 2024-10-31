Verastem completes rolling NDA submission to FDA for Avutometinib+Defactinib

Verastem (VSTM) “announced that the Company has completed its rolling New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the investigational and potential first-in-class combination of avutometinib, an oral RAF/MEK clamp, and defactinib, an oral selective FAK inhibitor, for adults with recurrent KRAS mutant low-grade serous ovarian cancer, who received at least one prior systemic therapy. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments specifically for LGSOC, a rare and distinct ovarian cancer that differs from high-grade serous ovarian cancer in both its biology and behavior. Verastem submitted the NDA under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway and requested a Priority Review based on the combination’s potential to address significant unmet medical need among patients with recurrent LGSOC. If granted, the FDA review will be completed within six months following the 60-day filing period. If approved, Verastem expects that avutometinib plus defactinib will be the first-ever FDA-approved treatment specifically for adult patients in the United States with recurrent KRAS mutant LGSOC.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VSTM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.