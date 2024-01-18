Verastem : Avutometinib Combination Receives Fast Track Designation For KRAS G12C-Mutant NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Verastem (VSTM) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to Verastem Oncology's investigational RAF/MEK clamp, avutometinib, in combination with Amgen's KRAS G12C inhibitor, LUMAKRASTM (sotorasib), for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received at least one prior systemic therapy and have not been previously treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor.

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and address unmet medical need.

VSTM closed Thursday's regular trading at $10.39 down $0.72 or 6.48%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.84 or 8.08%.

