Verano Holdings price target lowered to C$13 from C$16.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley lowered the firm’s price target on Verano Holdings (VRNOF) to C$13 from C$16.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRNOF:
- Verano Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Verano price target lowered to C$7 from C$12 at Alliance Global Partners
- Verano Holdings Reports Q3 Financial Results
- Verano Holdings Expands Cannabis Sales in Connecticut
- Verano Holdings Announces Q3 2024 Results Release
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.