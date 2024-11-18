News & Insights

Stocks

Verano Holdings price target lowered to $9 from $10.50 at Seaport Research

November 18, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on Verano Holdings (VRNOF) to $9 from $10.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the company’s strong brand portfolio and leading margins keeps the stock as a top MSO play, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VRNOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRNOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.