Verano Holdings price target lowered to $9 from $10.50 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on Verano Holdings (VRNOF) to $9 from $10.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the company’s strong brand portfolio and leading margins keeps the stock as a top MSO play, the analyst tells investors.
