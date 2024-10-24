Verano Holdings Expands Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Verano Holdings (TSE:VRNO) has released an update.

Verano Holdings has launched adult-use cannabis sales at its Zen Leaf Waterbury dispensary in Connecticut, marking the completion of converting all its Connecticut dispensaries to hybrid sales. The grand opening includes special promotions and enhanced features such as digital kiosks and expanded parking, attracting both medical and adult-use cannabis consumers.

